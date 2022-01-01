Laspadas (17th Street)
Come in and enjoy!
1495-D SE 17th ST
Popular Items
Location
1495-D SE 17th ST
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lunchroom Sandwiches - Cordova
additional information can be added here
Green Bar & Kitchen
Green Bar & Kitchen embodies the concept of vibrant, plant-based, wholesome eating. Our menu features items including: whole grains, nuts, seeds, veggies, soups, fruits, fresh juices, superfood salads and smoothies, and bakery items ( with many gluten free options too). All menu items are vegan and absolutely delicious! Green Bar & Kitchen is where healthy eating coexists with great taste.
El Jefe Tacos
Traditional tacos & more located in the heart of Flager Village.
Quarterdeck - 17th St
Come in and enjoy!