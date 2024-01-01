Lassan Indian Restaurant & Bar - 6413a Shiplett Boulevard
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
6413a Shiplett Boulevard, Burke VA 22015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Burke - Burke
No Reviews
9278 Old Keene Mill Rd Burke, VA 22015
View restaurant
El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant - 9550 Old Keene Mill Road
No Reviews
9550 Old Keene Mill Road Burke, VA 22015
View restaurant