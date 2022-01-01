Go
Toast
  • /
  • Vina
  • /
  • Lassen Steakhouse

Lassen Steakhouse

Phenomenal food and service for a fair price.

4945 E Hwy 99

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4945 E Hwy 99

Vina CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Berry Patch Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

2805 Esplanade Road, Chico, CA, 95973

Burger Hut Burgers

No reviews yet

Where You Build it Better Since 1978

Mad Dash Pizza

No reviews yet

The original quick bake pizza! Always fresh, always personal. Our pizzas are stone baked in 3 minutes, never microwaved and no heat lamps! Locally owned and not a franchise.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston