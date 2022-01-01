Go
Last Call Bar & Grill image

Last Call Bar & Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2 Reviews

$

1184 Long Hollow Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1184 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin TN 37066

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Fairvue Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Epic Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy great steaks and fresh Seafood!

Our Spot

No reviews yet

Limited Service Restaurant

Starr Ranch

No reviews yet

Southern comfort foods and Chef inspired dishes combine to be the basis of the Starr Ranch brand. Come and enjoy this unique Chef owned establishment!

Last Call Bar & Grill

orange star4.5 • 2 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston