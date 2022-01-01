Last Call Modern Mexican
Last Call is a restaurant in Downtown Bozeman serving Modern Mexican cuisine and rooted in Baja Mexican culture while celebrating seasonal ingredients from Montana and the surrounding region (with a little help from the Pacific Ocean and Mexico).
19 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman MT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
