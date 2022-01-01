Last Call Mexican Eatery
Serving authentic Baja Mexican and Southern California street food. We make all of our salsas in house, we cut our potatoes daily as well as our produce. We marinate and grill our meats to order and have no freezers in any of our restaurants.
6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
