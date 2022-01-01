Go
Bars & Lounges

Last Call

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

1301-A 4th Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Julep$9.00
That Kentucky Derby Classic! Choose your flavor, or flavors if you opt for more than one.
Flithy Martini$9.00
Beefeater Gin, Dolin Dry Vermouth, Olives
169 OF$7.00
On Tap! Maker's Mark Bourbon, Angostura's Bitters, CO2 & Just a Touch Of Sugar
FREE LAST CALL BAR SNACK
"COMPLIANCE CRACKERS"-- SALTY, CRUNCHY SNACK. PLEASE SELECT THIS IF YOU ARE NOT PLANNING ON ORDERING FOOD, LIMIT OF ONE PER CHECK.
Caramelized Onion$7.00
(Pretty Self Explanatory)
Quickie Sauv Blanc BTG$8.00
PBR$3.00
JELL-O shots$3.00
Hornitos Blanco Tequila & Lime Flavor
HELL PALOMA$8.00
Milagro Tequila, Lime & Q Grapefruit Soda, Hellfire bitters
Aslin Velocirabbit Ne Style Ipa$11.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1301-A 4th Street NE, Washington DC 20002

