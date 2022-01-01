Go
Toast

Last Rites

Come in and enjoy!

625 S 6th Street

No reviews yet

Location

625 S 6th Street

Milwaukee WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The National Cafe & Takeaway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arts @ Large Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don's Grocery & Liquor

No reviews yet

At Don’s we’ve taken the old-school cool diner and brought it to today. A modern diner with food that’s craved and cocktails to please. We are the neighborhood’s go to place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston