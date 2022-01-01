Go
Last Stop Saloon

GRILL

209 East 2nd Street • $$

Avg 4 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Mushroom & Onion Burger$15.00
A toasted bun, our signature beef, grilled onions and mushrooms, smothered in Swiss cheese, and house garlic mayo.
Chicken Wings$14.00
Eight wings, hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Tossed in choice of our signature BBQ, sweet & spicy, nitro, or classic buffalo. Served with fresh veggies and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Simple Plan$12.00
A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.
Pastrami & Swiss Burger$15.00
A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, pastrami, Swiss cheese, chipotle mustard and pickles.
Hawaiian Burger$15.00
A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, lettuce, and smothered with teriyaki sauce.
Mozzarella logs$10.00
Four jumbo mozzarella logs made in house. Fried to a golden brown and served with marinara.
Loaded Sidewinder$13.00
Crispy sidewinder fries smothered in jalapeno cheese sauce, ground beef, bacon nibs, pico de gallo, olives, sour cream and fresh green onion.
Blue Burger$15.00
A toasted bun loaded with our signature beef, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, lettuce, and house garlic mayo.
Cajun Burger$14.00
A toasted bun loaded with Cajun seasoned beef, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and sriracha mayo.
Ribeye 12oz$36.00
Our signature 12 oz juicy well marbled boneless ribeye topped with garlic butter.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

209 East 2nd Street

The Dalles OR

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
