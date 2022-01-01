Go
La Tapatia

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200 • $

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Chips$2.00
Made fresh daily, corn tortilla chips
Side - Guacamole$5.00
Avodaco, lime, cilantro, onions, garlic, tomato
Esquite$6.00
Mexican Elote in a cup, layered with cotija, mayo, and chile
[Flour Tortilla] Taco$5.00
Warm flour tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Taco$4.00
Warm corn tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa. Sides are optional.
Chips$6.00
Homemade hand-cut corn tortilla chips
Burrito$10.00
10" Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, and Cheese filled with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Churros$4.00
Two cinamon sugar sticker
Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Bowl$11.00
Everything you love about the burrito, minus the flour tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200

Roseville MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
