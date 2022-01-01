Go
La Taqueria DC

Our restaurant, La Taqueria DC started as a casual conversation between two old friends about better quality Mexican fare being brought to the Northern Virginia Washington DC area. Our founder, Freddy Vargas, and his hermano (close friend/brother) decided to combine their 40 + years of Mexican restaurant experience into a place like no other.
La Taqueria DC was founded on the relationship between delicious, old-family recipes and true Mexican / SoCal culinary culture.
All of our dishes are house - made, combining only the freshest ingredients utilizing Mexican culture.

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

7420 Fullerton Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (407 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla La Gringa$15.99
Chicken, al pastor, steak, onions, peppers and cheese
Beef Birria Quesadilla$15.00
Beef Birria served with cheese, cilantro and onions
START TACO ORDER HERE!
*All tacos are 6'' corn tortilla (flour tortilla available upon request)
*Most tacos are served with cilantro, onions, taco salsa and your choice of salsa verde (mild) or salsa picosa (hot) on the side.
*Please check for tacos descriptions on the website
Churros Cinnamon Sticks$4.00
Churros Cinnamon Stick with your delicious choice of sauce
Street Corn$6.00
CARNE ASADA FRIES$13.50
Crispy French fries covered in queso and carne asada, topped with sour cream, pico de Gallo, and scallions
Burrito California$12.99
Large tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
Guacamole (8 oz)$6.00
NACHOS$13.00
Choice of up to any 2 meats topped with, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño, radish, sour cream and pickled onions
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7420 Fullerton Rd

springfield VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
