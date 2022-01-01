La Taqueria DC
Our restaurant, La Taqueria DC started as a casual conversation between two old friends about better quality Mexican fare being brought to the Northern Virginia Washington DC area. Our founder, Freddy Vargas, and his hermano (close friend/brother) decided to combine their 40 + years of Mexican restaurant experience into a place like no other.
La Taqueria DC was founded on the relationship between delicious, old-family recipes and true Mexican / SoCal culinary culture.
All of our dishes are house - made, combining only the freshest ingredients utilizing Mexican culture.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
7420 Fullerton Rd • $$
7420 Fullerton Rd
springfield VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
