LaTaste
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • CHICKEN
1868 E Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1868 E Main St
Prattville AL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
*DO NOT USE* Prattville Gift Cards
Come in and enjoy!
Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli is your locally owned deli, offering full-service and fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with fresh, quality ingredients and great value. We're glad you stopped by.
Krab Kingz
Delicious cajun seafood boils that you deserve.