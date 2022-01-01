Go
LaTaste

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • CHICKEN

1868 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

11. Bubble Smoothies$7.45
20. Beef PHO 1 - Choose 1 - Pho Bo$14.45
29. Deep Fried Egg Rolls Noodle - Bun Cha Gio$15.45
12. Spring Rolls - Goi Cuon$7.45
30. Grilled Pork Noodle -Bun Thit Nuong$15.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1868 E Main St

Prattville AL

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
