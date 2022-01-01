Latchkey Deli
House Cured Meats, Fresh Sides, Local Bread
SALADS • SANDWICHES
1035 Massachusetts Street
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1035 Massachusetts Street
Lawrence KS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
McLain's Market
Come in and enjoy!
Dempsey's Burger Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Black Stag Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Ta Co.
Experience the fun on Mass St. at Ta Co.! We've got the best tacos in Lawrence, KS and even better margaritas to pair up with. Up for a challenge? We've also got a monstrous 2 LB behemoth of a taco, The King Kong Taco!