Latchkey Deli

House Cured Meats, Fresh Sides, Local Bread

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1035 Massachusetts Street

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Pickles$6.00
Roast Beef$17.00
An English classic. Rosemary and Garlic, slow roasted ‘til perfectly splendid.
Beet Pastrami$5.00
Our vegan favorite, beets getting their moment in the sun…pastrami brine and pepper/coriander finish with applewood smoke.
Roasted Deli Chicken$9.00
This definitely is our favorite - responsibly raised and slaughtered chicken (100% white meat) with a pinch of seasoning, slow cooked and juicy;
GF Chocolate Chip$3.00
Chicken Salad
Trout Salad
Pastrami$17.00
Sirloin Ball Tips are house brined/cured for 12 days with black pepper, coriander, orange, molasses, and a bunch of other stuff and finished on applewood.
Roasted Turkey$9.00
Great for sandwiches, hints of lemon and pepper.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$5.00
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1035 Massachusetts Street

Lawrence KS

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
