Late Bar
Hope you enjoyed your stay! Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/latebar to keep up to date with all our upcoming events.
3534 W Belmont Ave
Location
3534 W Belmont Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 4:45 am, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:45 am, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:45 am, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:45 am, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Avondale Music Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Revolution Brewing
Our German-inspired beer hall serves ales, lagers, sours, and barrel-aged beers. Proudly brewed only in Chicago.
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Neighborhood sandwich shop featuring scratch made snacks, soups, salads, sandwiches and treats in a cozy, family friendly setting.
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
Come in and enjoy!