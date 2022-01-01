Go
Toast

Latham House Tavern

Latham House Tavern opened in July 2016 and is located inside the Dowds' Country Inn. Since then, the Latham House Tavern has been serving Hearty American Fare & Worldly Comfort Foods at affordable prices, sourcing much of its product from local farms, or cultivating fruits, vegetables & herbs in its own gardens. Along with its plentiful menu, the Latham House Tavern serves 18 draft beers through English Beer Engines - a modern throwback to the days of cask beer.
Latham House Tavern's interior was carefully designed to pay tribute to Latham House, the home which was renovated into the Dowds' Country Inn and was constructed in the late 1700's. The large dining room hosts high ceilings, wide-board floors, and handmade wood tables. It boasts a fieldstone fireplace great for those cold winter nights. It has quickly become a local favorite, with its hearty menu and the always fresh rotating craft beer line-up.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

9 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, ARUGULA, TOMATO, BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES, SWEET CHILI SLAW, SPICY MAYO ON BRIOCHE BUN WITH FRIES
FARMHOUSE COBB SALAD$20.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, FRESH GARDEN GREENS, HARD BOILED EGG, SMOKED BACON, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, BALEY HAZEN BLUE CHEESE, AVOCADO
KID'S TENDERS$10.00
FRIED PASTURE RAISED CHICKEN TENDERS, FRENCH FRIES
LATHAM HOUSE BURGER$19.00
8oz TENSEN FARMS BEEF PATTY, SMOKED SLAB BACON, BIBB LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONION & GOUDA-BEER FONDUE, BRIOCHE BUN WITH FRIES
KID'S BEEF BURGER SLIDERS$13.00
2oz BEEF SLIDERS X 2, VERMONT CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BRIOCHE SLIDER BUNS, FRENCH FRIES
CHEESE CURDS$9.00
LOCAL CHEESE CURDS, RANCH POWDER, BUFFALO DIPPING SAUCE
BEER PRETZELS$10.00
TWO SOFT PRETZELS, BEER MUSTARD, GOUDA-BEER FONDUE
BUILD YOUR MAC 'N' CHEESE$14.00
CAVATAPPI PASTA BAKED WITH A BLEND OF CHEDDAR CHEESES. ADD THE FOLLOWING: BACON, ONION, BROCCOLI, WILD MUSHROOM, RED PEPPERS OR TOMATOES FOR $2. ADD; HAMBURGER $6, GRILLED CHICKEN $6, SHRIMP $8 OR BBQ PULLED PORK $6.
LATHAM HOUSE CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
PASTURE-RAISED GRILLED CHICKEN, SMOKED BACON, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, PORTUGUESE MUFFIN WITH CHIPS
FRIED FISH SANDWICH$17.00
CURRY BEER BATTERED HADDOCK, BIBB LETTUCE, TOMATOES, HOUSE-MADE BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES, LATHAM HOUSE SPECIAL SAUCE, BRIOCHE BUN WITH FRIES
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

9 Main Street

Lyme NH

Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn

No reviews yet

Welcome to Jasper Murdock's Alehouse at The Norwich Inn
The Norwich Inn has a foundation that dates back to 1797 when Colonel Jasper Murdock served his first ale. Since 1797 the restaurant has constantly evolved to what it is today.
At The Norwich Inn, we view our food philosophy as a celebration of ingredients that are cherished in our community. We are a revitalization of food identity, culture, and authenticity. Our restaurant is not one concept, but rather a lifestyle, thus, we must constantly change in order to stay the same. We strive to create honest and wholesome experiences for each guest.
We feature an onsite brewery that focuses on handcrafted English ales.
We are currently open for Indoor and Outdoor dining please notate your preference in your reservation.

Molly's Restaurant

No reviews yet

At Molly's, guests enjoy freshly baked bread with honey butter, wonderful finger foods and appetizers, wood-fired thin-crust pizzas, fresh seasonal salads, our favorite entrees, pasta dishes, delicious burgers, sandwiches, and homemade desserts. Molly's is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Still North Books & Bar

No reviews yet

Serving books, coffee and more!

Impasto Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston