Latham House Tavern
Latham House Tavern opened in July 2016 and is located inside the Dowds' Country Inn. Since then, the Latham House Tavern has been serving Hearty American Fare & Worldly Comfort Foods at affordable prices, sourcing much of its product from local farms, or cultivating fruits, vegetables & herbs in its own gardens. Along with its plentiful menu, the Latham House Tavern serves 18 draft beers through English Beer Engines - a modern throwback to the days of cask beer.
Latham House Tavern's interior was carefully designed to pay tribute to Latham House, the home which was renovated into the Dowds' Country Inn and was constructed in the late 1700's. The large dining room hosts high ceilings, wide-board floors, and handmade wood tables. It boasts a fieldstone fireplace great for those cold winter nights. It has quickly become a local favorite, with its hearty menu and the always fresh rotating craft beer line-up.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
9 Main Street • $$
Location
9 Main Street
Lyme NH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
