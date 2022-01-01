Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Latham

Latham restaurants
Latham restaurants that serve baklava

Zaitoon Kitchen

471 troy schenectady rd., Latham

Avg 4.5 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Baklava$5.50
Double Pistachio Baklava Squares$5.50
4 Delicious double pistachio Baklava squares
Baklava Rolls$5.50
Thin filo dough brushed with Meezan's own ghee butter filled with a warm spiced mix of ground nuts. Hand rolled and baked to a golden brown crisp then soaked in a simple syrup.
contains: walnuts, pecans, nutmeg, cinnamon, clarified butter, spice blend
Latham '76 Diner

722 New Loudon Road, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAKLAVA$4.99
Thin layers of buttered phylo dough and crushed walnuts that have been tossed in cinnamon are stacked upon each other and then baked to a flaky perfection. This decedent Greek confection is based with a thin coating of honey. Served at room temperature or even better slightly warmed.
BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE$6.99
Two of our customers’ favorite desserts combined into one! Flaky phylo dough, cinnamon and walnuts layered on top our light and creamy cheesecake. Served with a honey drizzle.
