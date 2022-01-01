Cake in Latham
Latham restaurants that serve cake
More about Zaitoon Kitchen
Zaitoon Kitchen
471 troy schenectady rd., Latham
|Raspberry Almond Cake Cubed
|$7.75
2 layers of fluffy Almond cake
Raspberry Jam filling
Almond white chocolate buttercream
2 servings of cake!
|Pistachio Cake Cubed
|$7.75
2 layers of fluffy white velvet cake
Pistachio Ganache filling
Pistachio white chocolate buttercream
2 servings of cake!
|Snickers Cubed Cake
|$7.75
2 layers of decadent chocolate cake
Peanut Butter nougat
caramel sauce
Milk Chocolate ganache
Peanut Butter drizzle
2 servings of cake!
More about Latham '76 Diner
Latham '76 Diner
722 New Loudon Road, Latham
|CHOCLOATE LAVA CAKE
|$6.99
A moist and rich chocolate cake served warm with a molten hot chocolate center.
|BOSTON CREAM CAKE
|$6.99
A new take on the classic pie made with layers of soft sponge cake, our whipped Bavarian cream and chocolate frosting.
|STRAWBERRY BANANNA CAKE
|$6.99
This cake is made with Bavarian cream, bananas and fresh strawberries. The top of the cake is then glazed and trimmed with cookie crumbs.