Cake in Latham

Latham restaurants
Latham restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Zaitoon Kitchen

471 troy schenectady rd., Latham

Avg 4.5 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Almond Cake Cubed$7.75
2 layers of fluffy Almond cake
Raspberry Jam filling
Almond white chocolate buttercream
2 servings of cake!
Pistachio Cake Cubed$7.75
2 layers of fluffy white velvet cake
Pistachio Ganache filling
Pistachio white chocolate buttercream
2 servings of cake!
Snickers Cubed Cake$7.75
2 layers of decadent chocolate cake
Peanut Butter nougat
caramel sauce
Milk Chocolate ganache
Peanut Butter drizzle
2 servings of cake!
More about Zaitoon Kitchen
Latham '76 Diner image

 

Latham '76 Diner

722 New Loudon Road, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCLOATE LAVA CAKE$6.99
A moist and rich chocolate cake served warm with a molten hot chocolate center.
BOSTON CREAM CAKE$6.99
A new take on the classic pie made with layers of soft sponge cake, our whipped Bavarian cream and chocolate frosting.
STRAWBERRY BANANNA CAKE$6.99
This cake is made with Bavarian cream, bananas and fresh strawberries. The top of the cake is then glazed and trimmed with cookie crumbs.
More about Latham '76 Diner

