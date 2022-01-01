Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Latham

Latham restaurants
Latham restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Zaitoon Kitchen

471 troy schenectady rd., Latham

Avg 4.5 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava Cheesecake Cake Cubed$7.75
Rich creamy cheesecake filling with layers of Baklava Fil-O Crumble ™ with a hint of our signature cinnamon caramel
More about Zaitoon Kitchen
Latham '76 Diner image

 

Latham '76 Diner

722 New Loudon Road, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC CHEESECAKE$6.99
Alex’s own special recipe. Fresh, light & creamy. Served with your choice of toppings.
BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE$6.99
Two of our customers’ favorite desserts combined into one! Flaky phylo dough, cinnamon and walnuts layered on top our light and creamy cheesecake. Served with a honey drizzle.
More about Latham '76 Diner

