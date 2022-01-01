Cheesecake in Latham
Latham restaurants that serve cheesecake
Zaitoon Kitchen
471 troy schenectady rd., Latham
|Baklava Cheesecake Cake Cubed
|$7.75
Rich creamy cheesecake filling with layers of Baklava Fil-O Crumble ™ with a hint of our signature cinnamon caramel
Latham '76 Diner
722 New Loudon Road, Latham
|CLASSIC CHEESECAKE
|$6.99
Alex’s own special recipe. Fresh, light & creamy. Served with your choice of toppings.
|BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE
|$6.99
Two of our customers’ favorite desserts combined into one! Flaky phylo dough, cinnamon and walnuts layered on top our light and creamy cheesecake. Served with a honey drizzle.