Chocolate cake in Latham
Latham restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
471 troy schenectady rd., Latham
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Cubed
|$7.75
Fluffy chocolate chip cake with a creamy milk chocolate ganache filling, sprinkles with crushed chocolate chip cookies and a rich vanilla buttercream frosting! Made by Meezan Kitchen!
More about Latham '76 Diner
Latham '76 Diner
722 New Loudon Road, Latham
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$6.99
Decadent and dense chocolate mousse layered over our classic cheese cake and blanketed in dark chocolate.
|CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE
|$6.99
Seven layers of chocolate fudge cake filled with whipped mocha and covered in chocolate icing.