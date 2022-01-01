Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Latham

Latham restaurants
Toast

Latham restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham

471 troy schenectady rd., Latham

Avg 4.5 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Cubed$7.75
Fluffy chocolate chip cake with a creamy milk chocolate ganache filling, sprinkles with crushed chocolate chip cookies and a rich vanilla buttercream frosting! Made by Meezan Kitchen!
More about Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
Latham '76 Diner image

 

Latham '76 Diner

722 New Loudon Road, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$6.99
Decadent and dense chocolate mousse layered over our classic cheese cake and blanketed in dark chocolate.
CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE$6.99
Seven layers of chocolate fudge cake filled with whipped mocha and covered in chocolate icing.
More about Latham '76 Diner

Map

