Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Latham
/
Latham
/
French Fries
Latham restaurants that serve french fries
Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
471 troy schenectady rd., Latham
Avg 4.5
(1427 reviews)
French Fries
$4.95
Mixed in house herbs.
More about Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
Taste of Italy - Latham NY
800 Loudon Rd #960, Latham
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.50
More about Taste of Italy - Latham NY
Browse other tasty dishes in Latham
Grilled Chicken
Cake
Sweet Potato Fries
Muffins
Pudding
Cheese Fries
Chicken Tenders
Baked Ziti
More near Latham to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Albany
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(443 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2053 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston