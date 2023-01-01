Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Latham

Latham restaurants
Latham restaurants that serve lasagna

Taste of Italy - Latham NY

800 Loudon Rd #960, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Lb Lasagna$21.84
More about Taste of Italy - Latham NY
Latham '76 Diner image

 

Latham '76 Diner

722 New Loudon Road, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ITALIAN LASAGNA$16.99
This traditional lasagna is baked with our homemade tomato sauce layer between ricotta and mozzarella with a combination of fresh ground beef and Italian sausage
VEGETABLE LASAGNA$16.99
Sliced eggplant, zucchini, carrot, squash, spinach, broccoli and tomato are all layered in our re-invented vegetable lasagna with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiana cheese. Topped with marinara
More about Latham '76 Diner

