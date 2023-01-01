Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Latham
/
Latham
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Latham restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
471 troy schenectady rd., Latham
Avg 4.5
(1427 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.50
More about Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
Latham '76 Diner
722 New Loudon Road, Latham
No reviews yet
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$8.99
Heaping order of sweet potato fries, what else can you say.
More about Latham '76 Diner
