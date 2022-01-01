Go
Latham Saloon image

Latham Saloon

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

151 Reviews

$

226 W Blaine St

Latham, KS 67072

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTV

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

226 W Blaine St, Latham KS 67072

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Mustard Seed

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HAMPTONS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

True Lies Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Latham Saloon

orange star4.8 • 151 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston