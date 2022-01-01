Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lathrop restaurants you'll love

Go
Lathrop restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lathrop

Must-try Lathrop restaurants

Mango Crazy image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Mango Crazy - Lathrop - 16609S Harlan Rd

16609 S Harlan Rd, Lathrop

Avg 4.4 (820 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit Cup$6.99
Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.
Corn In A Cup$7.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.
Aguas Frescas$3.50
call our shop or visit our Instagram/Facebook Story for your location's daily flavors
More about Mango Crazy - Lathrop - 16609S Harlan Rd
Togo's image

 

Togo's - 335024 - Lathrop

15600 S. Harlan Rd, Lathrop

No reviews yet
More about Togo's - 335024 - Lathrop
Banner pic

 

The BoatHouse - 980 Lakeside Dr,

980 Lakeside Dr,, Lathrop

No reviews yet
More about The BoatHouse - 980 Lakeside Dr,
