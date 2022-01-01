Go
Latin American Cuban Cuisine

2283 Ellsworth Road

Popular Items

Yuca fries$5.75
comes with garlic cilantro sauce
Plantains$3.00
Media noche (ham, pork, cheese, pickles, mustard ,sweet bread)$7.25
Croquetas Side$1.50
Cuban fries$3.25
Ropa Vieja (white rice, plantains) *no bean$15.00
shredded flank steak cook in tomatos sauce and natural seasonings
Mariquitas with Mojo$5.25
comes with cuban mojo( olive oil, garlic , lime juice and salt )
(chips plantains)
guava pastry$1.50
guava and chesee$1.50
Cuban sandwich (ham, pork, cheese, cuban bread ,pickles, mustard)$8.25
Location

Ypsilanti MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
