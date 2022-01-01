Go
Toast

Mint To Be Mojito Bar & Bites

Specialized in Latin American Fare and hand muddled Mojitos made from scratch.

12 W State St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

12 W State St

Savannah GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Husk

No reviews yet

Centrally located in the heart of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District, Husk transforms the essence of Southern food. Executive Chef and Savannah native, Chris Hathcock, reinterprets the bounty of the surrounding area, exploring an ingredient-driven cuisine that begins in the rediscovery of heirloom products and redefines what it means to cook and eat in the South.

Fire Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

St. Neos Brasserie

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston