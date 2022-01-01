Go
Toast

Latin Quarters

Welcome to Latin Quarters, the premier Latino nightclub that offers great drinks and amazing nightlife in Norwich, CT. Our salsa club's atmosphere may draw you in with live Hispanic music, but you'll definitely stay for the Hispanic food and drinks, expertly mixed by our bartenders and served at prices that will make you feel like it's happy hour every hour. We cater to the entertainment needs of the community in Norwich.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

80 BROADWAY • $$

Avg 4.1 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

MAC DADDY BURGER$15.00
1 CRAB CAKE$7.00
WAFFLE FRIES$6.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$13.00
Mozzarella PIZZA
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
A SIDE OF FRIES
MAC N CHEESE PIZZA
WINGS
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

80 BROADWAY

NORWICH CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G.O.A.T.S. Greatest Of All Time Sportscenter, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Stella Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Italian pizzeria, pasta dishes, grinders, gourmet italian.

Olde Tymes

No reviews yet

Family Restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Over 30 years serving Norwich area residents the best in olde-fashioned country cooking with a southern influence

Stella's Bakery & Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston