Latina Kitchen and Bar

Latin American Cuisine with a touch of Mediterranean influence

30 Dedham Ave • $

Avg 4.9 (413 reviews)

Popular Items

Plantain Crusted Fish$13.00
plantain crusted seasonal fish / black beans and rice / tropical fruit salsa / GF
Peruvian Spit Rotisserie Chicken$26.00
half roasted organic Giannone chicken / sweet potato mashed / sautéd vegetables / spicy cilantro sauce (on the side) / jus / GF
Yuca Frita$8.00
South American fried yucca / garlic–lime–cilantro mojo / salsa verde / GF / D
Gnocchi$24.00
house made plantain and sweet potato gnocchi / short rib ragu / basil / pecorino romano / G / D / E /
Gnocchi ingredients: 00 flour, eggs, plantain, sweet potato, Parmesan cheese, nutmeg.
Empanadas de Vegetales$9.00
vegetable filling / salsas: spicy cilantro and garlic aioli
Black Beans & Rice$7.00
slow cooked black beans / white rice pilaf / GF / DF / V
Empanadas de Carne$9.50
meat filling / salsas: spicy cilantro and garlic aioli / GF /
beef: contains peppers and tomato
chicken: contains peppers and tomato
lamb: contains pinenuts, capers, olives and raisins
Camarones con Tostones$12.00
fried shrimp over green plantain tostones / guasacaca (avocado sauce) /aji amarillo sauce / G / SF / D
Latina Salad$13.00
baby greens /hearts of palm/roasted peppers/tomato/ avocado /lemon vinaigrette (on the side) / GF / D
Ceviche$16.00
Tuna:
ahi tuna ceviche / red onions / jalapeño / coconut-ginger sauce / cilantro / plantain chips
Scallops/Lobster&Shrimp:
seafood ceviche / mango / red onion / cucumber / tomatoes / jalapeño/ passion fruit-cilantro-lime emulsion / plantain chips / GF / DF / SF / F / mild
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

30 Dedham Ave

Needham MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
