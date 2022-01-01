Go
Latin Fresh

quick service casual latin cuisine restaurant

4941 South Old Peachtree Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl$13.50
Build your own bowl
1 Base +1 Protein +1 Side +2 Sauces
Mora$2.50
Passion Fruit$2.50
Wrap + Plantain Chips$8.99
Build your own wrap + Plantain Chips
Tres Leches$3.50
Bottled Water$2.00
Wrap$13.50
Build your Own Wrap
1 Base + 1 Protein + 1 Side + 2 Sauces
Yuca$3.00
Maduros$3.00
Pork, Chunks$5.00
Location

4941 South Old Peachtree Road

Peachtree Corners GA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
