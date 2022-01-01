Latitude 35
Come on in and Enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL
1217 Hay St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1217 Hay St
Fayetteville NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The District House of Taps
Come in and enjoy!
Sammio's Italian Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Circa 1800
Come in and enjoy!
Archway Burger
Come in and enjoy!