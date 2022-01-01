Go
Toast
  • /
  • Oxford
  • /
  • Latitude 38 Bistro and Spirits

Latitude 38 Bistro and Spirits

Food | Libations | Provisions

26342 Oxford Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

26342 Oxford Rd

Oxford MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doc's Sunset Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pope's Tavern at the Oxford Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DO NOT USE - Latitude 38 Bistro and Spirits

No reviews yet

Fine Dining in a casual atmosphere
Menu changes every 2 weeks

Doc's Downtown Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston