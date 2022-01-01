Go
Latitude 42° Brewing Company

Established in 2013, Latitude 42 Brewing Co. is passionate about craft beer and spirits paired with inspired food, that is intended to be enjoyed in the company of family and friends. We are committed to providing fresh, locally sourced and innovative menu options that can only be found here at L42. Our devotion to providing a full-circle customer service experience to all of guests is of the utmost importance. We will always be committed to our community and to showcasing local nonprofit's admirable causes. We welcome you into our family and appreciate your patronage.

6101 W Main St

Popular Items

Korean BBQ Salmon$23.00
Sustainably sourced salmon, egg fried rice, bell pepper, snap peas, water chestnut, sweet corn, carrot, onion, garlic, tuxedo sesame seeds, scallion, crispy bean threads, Korean BBQ glaze, lime
Great Lakes Dip$14.50
Ada Valley braised beef, haystack onions, Gouda, bistro sauce, Demi-Baguette, au jus
Chipotle Chicken Taco$14.00
Chipotle braised chicken, roasted tomato salsa, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema, scallion, lime
BYO Pizza$12.50
Choice of sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$11.50
Bavarian pretzel rods, sea salt, garlic & herb olive oil, L42º beer cheese, parsley, parmesan
Portage Po'Boy$14.50
Tempura battered shrimp, iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, bistro sauce, Cajun butter, Demi-Baguette
Entree Mac & Cheese$15.50
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, Gouda, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, biscuit, butter, farm-fresh vegetable
Truffle Fries$8.50
Crispy black pepper-sea salt fries, white truffle olive oil, parsley, parmesan, roasted garlic aioli
White Truffle Mushroom$14.00
Gouda cream sauce, white cheddar, white truffle oil, mushrooms, fresh parsley, mozzarella, Parmesan
Mustang$14.50
Thick cut bacon, cheddar, haystack onions, Big Moe’s BBQ, lettuce, tomato, Michigan Bread’s brioche
Kalamazoo MI

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
