Go
Toast

Latitude 42º Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

8215 Portage Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

8215 Portage Road

Portage MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Bob's

No reviews yet

Taco Bobs Commissary

Taco Bob's

No reviews yet

Our philosophy has evolved over the course of the 30 years to adapt to the changing times. But the two main principles of our services have never changed. Welcome our customers as family and provide the healthiest and most delicious dining experience.
Grounded in Kalamazoo since 1986, Taco Bob's prioritizes the commitment to our customers through quality ingredients and consistently exceeding customer expectations to further our imprint in the community pursuing lifelong relationships.

A Thai Cafe

No reviews yet

We are a small, family owned, local restaurant. We've been in the Kalamazoo area for almost 20years. We love what we do here and are proud to be a part of this great community.
So, come on in let us do the work, while you relax and enjoy a great meal with your family, friends and loved ones.
STAY IN | TAKE OUT | CATER | ORDER ONILINE

Main Street Pub

No reviews yet

The Housler restaurant group has been family owned and operated since 1989. Growing from our original restaurant on West Main in Kalamazoo, MI, we now operate 11 locations in Michigan; 7 Main St. Pubs, 2 Fletcher’s Pub, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern.
Since the beginning our focus has been customer service; we want you to feel like family.
Our low prices and wide variety will bring you in. Our great food, friendly, fun environment and focus on customer service will bring you back. Each Location offers something for everyone. Look for one in your neighborhood!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston