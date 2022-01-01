Latitude 42 - 16261 U.S. 101
Open today 2:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
16261 U.S. 101, Harbor OR 97415
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli - Brookings
No Reviews
434 Redwood Street Suite #6 Brookings, OR 97415
View restaurant
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
4.5 • 3,095
400 Front Street Crescent City, CA 95531
View restaurant
Foxy's Restaurant - 97953 Shopping Center Ave
No Reviews
97953 Shopping Center Ave Brooking, OR 97415
View restaurant