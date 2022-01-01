Go
Consumer picView gallery

Latitude 42 - 16261 U.S. 101

Open today 2:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

16261 U.S. 101

Harbor, OR 97415

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

16261 U.S. 101, Harbor OR 97415

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli - Brookings
orange starNo Reviews
434 Redwood Street Suite #6 Brookings, OR 97415
View restaurantnext
REDWOOD THEATER - 621 Chetco
orange starNo Reviews
621 Chetco Brookings, OR 97415
View restaurantnext
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
orange star4.5 • 3,095
400 Front Street Crescent City, CA 95531
View restaurantnext
Enoteca - 960 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
960 3rd St Crescent City, CA 95531
View restaurantnext
Foxy's Restaurant - 97953 Shopping Center Ave
orange starNo Reviews
97953 Shopping Center Ave Brooking, OR 97415
View restaurantnext
Fireside Grill - Brookings
orange star4.7 • 29
97953 Shopping Center Ave Brookings, OR 97415
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harbor

Fireside Grill - Brookings
orange star4.7 • 29
97953 Shopping Center Ave Brookings, OR 97415
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Harbor

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Latitude 42 - 16261 U.S. 101

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston