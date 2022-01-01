Latrobe American restaurants you'll love

Go
Latrobe restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Latrobe

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers image

 

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

4433 US-30, Latrobe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad w/ Fresh Cut Fries$16.00
mixed greens, fresh-cut fries, carrots, black & green olives, pickled beets & egg, cucumbers, red, orange, & yellow peppers
12" Steak Hoagie$16.00
shaved sirloin steak & cheese with grilled onions, peppers, & fresh mushrooms
Fresh-Cut Fries$7.00
served with gravy or nacho cheese
More about Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
Sharky's Cafe image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sharky's Cafe

3960 Route 30, Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Holiday Dinner Drive, Meal Donation (1 Meal)$16.99
A donation to Sharky's 2nd annual holiday dinner meal drive. Ham, Au, gratin potatoes, veg., side salad and bread & butter. For every 3 meals donated Sharky's will donate 1 meal
Classic Burger$12.99
Black Angus beef seasoned and grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings.
The Buffingwich$12.50
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in one of your favorite wing sauces topped with provolone cheese.
More about Sharky's Cafe
Michelle's Lair image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Michelle's Lair

1433 Main St, Latrobe

Avg 4.5 (248 reviews)
Takeout
More about Michelle's Lair

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Latrobe

Chicken Salad

Italian Subs

Steak Subs

Map

More near Latrobe to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston