Cheeseburgers in Latrobe
Latrobe restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Pizza Siena
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Siena
314 Latrobe Thirty Plaza, Latrobe
|Cheeseburger Hoagie
|SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
More about Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
4433 US-30, Latrobe
|14" Cheeseburger Pizza
|$20.00
ketchup, mustard, seasoned beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, & sliced dill pickles served on the side
More about Sharky's Cafe
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sharky's Cafe
3960 Route 30, Latrobe
|The Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger
|$15.99
10 oz burger smothered in American cheese topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes and bacon. All enveloped in two grilled cheese sandwiches making this the ultimate burger lover's dream and a Steelers training camp favorite.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.99