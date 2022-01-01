Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Latrobe

Latrobe restaurants
Toast

Latrobe restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Marino’s at Four Season Brewery

745 Lloyd Ave Exd, Latrobe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southern Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Pat's secret sauce..
More about Marino’s at Four Season Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sharky's Cafe

3960 Route 30, Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken smothered with homemade red sauce topped with melted provolone cheese.
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection. Ask for it blackened or Cajun for some extra spice.
More about Sharky's Cafe

Map

Map

