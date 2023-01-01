Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Latrobe
/
Latrobe
/
Fish Sandwiches
Latrobe restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
4433 US-30, Latrobe
No reviews yet
Haddock Yueng Battered Fish
$20.00
beer-battered or breaded cod filet served with side of house slaw
More about Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
Marino's at Four Seasons
745 Lloyd Ave Exd, Latrobe
No reviews yet
Fish sandwich
$16.50
More about Marino's at Four Seasons
