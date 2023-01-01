Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Latrobe

Go
Latrobe restaurants
Toast

Latrobe restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers image

 

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

4433 US-30, Latrobe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haddock Yueng Battered Fish$20.00
beer-battered or breaded cod filet served with side of house slaw
More about Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
Consumer pic

 

Marino's at Four Seasons

745 Lloyd Ave Exd, Latrobe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish sandwich$16.50
More about Marino's at Four Seasons

Browse other tasty dishes in Latrobe

Grilled Chicken

Ravioli

Pierogies

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Nachos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Latrobe to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (423 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston