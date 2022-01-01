Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Latrobe
/
Latrobe
/
French Fries
Latrobe restaurants that serve french fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Siena
314 Latrobe Thirty Plaza, Latrobe
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.99
More about Pizza Siena
Marino’s at Four Season Brewery
745 Lloyd Ave Exd, Latrobe
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.00
More about Marino’s at Four Season Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Latrobe
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Pierogies
Pretzels
Tacos
Nachos
Steak Subs
Italian Subs
Chicken Tenders
More near Latrobe to explore
Greensburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Kensington
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Ligonier
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(541 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(154 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(526 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston