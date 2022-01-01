Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Latrobe

Go
Latrobe restaurants
Toast

Latrobe restaurants that serve fried pickles

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers image

 

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

4433 US-30, Latrobe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
beer-battered dill pickle spears served with ranch
More about Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
Consumer pic

 

Jaffre's Stone Bar & Kitchen - 1433 Main St

1433 Main St, Latrobe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.99
More about Jaffre's Stone Bar & Kitchen - 1433 Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Latrobe

Chicken Pizza

Carbonara

Chicken Sandwiches

Gyro Salad

Meatloaf

Steak Subs

Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Latrobe to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston