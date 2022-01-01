Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro salad in Latrobe

Latrobe restaurants
Toast

Latrobe restaurants that serve gyro salad

Pizza Siena image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Siena - Latrobe

314 Latrobe Thirty Plaza, Latrobe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyro Salad$12.99
More about Pizza Siena - Latrobe
Consumer pic

 

Jaffre's Stone Bar & Kitchen - 1433 Main St

1433 Main St, Latrobe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro Salad$13.99
More about Jaffre's Stone Bar & Kitchen - 1433 Main St

