Margherita pizza in Latrobe

Latrobe restaurants
Toast

Latrobe restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers image

 

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

4433 US-30, Latrobe

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Margarita Pizza$22.00
EVOO butter garlic sauce, basil, tomatoes, & fresh buffalo mozzarella
16" Margarita Pizza$24.00
EVOO butter garlic sauce, basil, tomatoes, & fresh buffalo mozzarella
More about Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
Consumer pic

 

Marino's at Four Seasons

745 Lloyd Ave Exd, Latrobe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Crushed plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil.
More about Marino's at Four Seasons
Consumer pic

 

Jaffre's Stone Bar & Kitchen - 1433 Main St

1433 Main St, Latrobe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$14.99
More about Jaffre's Stone Bar & Kitchen - 1433 Main St

