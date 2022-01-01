Margherita pizza in Latrobe
Latrobe restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
4433 US-30, Latrobe
|14" Margarita Pizza
|$22.00
EVOO butter garlic sauce, basil, tomatoes, & fresh buffalo mozzarella
|16" Margarita Pizza
|$24.00
EVOO butter garlic sauce, basil, tomatoes, & fresh buffalo mozzarella
Marino's at Four Seasons
745 Lloyd Ave Exd, Latrobe
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
Crushed plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil.