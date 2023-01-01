Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Latrobe

Latrobe restaurants that serve stromboli

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers image

 

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

4433 US-30, Latrobe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stromboli$16.00
More about Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sharky's Cafe - 3960 Route 30

3960 Route 30, Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stromboli$16.00
Sharky's homemade hand tossed dough stuffed with cheese and your choice of two meat toppings and two vegetable toppings baked to a golden brown. Served with our delicious red sauce on the side.
More about Sharky's Cafe - 3960 Route 30

