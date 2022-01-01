Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Latrobe

Go
Latrobe restaurants
Toast

Latrobe restaurants that serve white pizza

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers image

 

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

4433 US-30, Latrobe

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" White Pizza$17.00
10" White Pizza$12.00
16" White Pizza$19.00
More about Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers
Consumer pic

 

Marino's at Four Seasons

745 Lloyd Ave Exd, Latrobe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Pizza$14.50
Garlic, olive oil, provolone, fresh tomato.
More about Marino's at Four Seasons

Browse other tasty dishes in Latrobe

Cheese Fries

Cake

Italian Subs

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Steak Salad

Chicken Salad

Caramel Apple Pies

Map

More near Latrobe to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston