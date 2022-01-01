Go
Latte Stone Brewing Company

Nano brewery serving small shareable plates of Pacific Island cuisine using fresh ingredients. Tasting room style bar featuring in- house brews and craft beer from Wisconsin microbreweries, and wine from local and international family owned wineries.

514 Broadway

Wisconsin Dells WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
