Laughing Seed Cafe

International Vegetarian with many vegan and gluten free options!
Online Ordering available Thursday - Monday 11:30 am -8:30 pm only!
All take out orders are subject to a 15% service charge.

40 Wall St • $$

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)

Popular Items

Harmony Bowl (V, GFI, NFI) (online)$17.00
Layers of organic brown rice, black beans, marinated and grilled organic tofu or tempeh, steamed seasonal veggies, and our addictive sesame ginger sauce.
Seed Burger (V, GFI Bun OPTION, NFI) (online)$15.00
A black bean, beet, carrot, tofu, and onion burger, seasoned with roasted garlic and vegan Worcestershire.
Served on a vegan bun with vegan garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Large Laughing Seed Salad$15.00
V, GFI, NFI: Salad greens, romaine lettuce, carrot, purple cabbage, grape tomatoes, red pepper, cucumber, red onion, broccoli, mung bean sprouts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds
Farmer's MAC (online)$17.00
V, (this dish CONTAINS NUTS!)
Our delicious cashew-based mac and cheese tossed with seasonal pan roasted vegetables, topped with panko and hemp seeds, and baked in a cast iron skillet. Served with a side salad.
Sweet Potato Reuben (V OPTION, GFI OPTION, NFI OPTION) (online)$16.00
House-cured sweet potato pastrami, smoked onions, house purple kraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on Annie's grilled marble rye.
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos (V, GFI, NFI) (online)$16.00
Grilled corn tortillas filled with crispy fried cauliflower florets, tossed in buffalo sauce, and topped with shredded lettuce, grape tomatoes, and our vegan chipotle ranch dressing.
Tostada Ensalada$17.00
Crispy corn tortillas layered with organic greens, black beans, brown rice, chorizo style tofu, vegan cashew queso, chipotle salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, corn, jalapenos, house vegan chipotle ranch
Panang Curry (V, GFI, NFI) (online)$18.00
Sautéed seasonal vegetables with oyster mushrooms in a mild coconut milk based curry sauce. Served over coconut rice with crispy fried tofu, and a lentil papadam.
Crispy Brussels (ONLINE)$11.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in a ponzu marinade, drizzled with a sweet and spicy sriracha aioli, topped with sesame seeds and green onion
Tempeh Reuben (online)$16.00
Grilled Tempeh, smoked onions, house purple kraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on Annie's grilled marble rye.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

40 Wall St

Asheville NC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
