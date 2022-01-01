Launch Espresso Food Spirits

Go
All of our delicious food and drinks are available in our cafe and drive-through! Order ahead for faster service.
FOR GENESEE OUTPOST, PLEASE CLICK THE DROP-DOWN BOX BELOW.

SANDWICHES

18455 W Colfax Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
house blend, single origin or decaf espresso served with steamed milk
(NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Bison Chili$7.99
ground bison and beef. onions. peppers. tomatoes. black beans. house herbs and spices. crostini.
Shantytown$12.99
chicken. bacon. ranch. lettuce and tomatoes. brioche bun.
Born In the USA$12.99
turkey. smoked cheddar. apple slices. mixed greens. basil mayo. sourdough bread.
First Lift Burrito$6.99
egg. potato. cheddar. green chilies.
Smothered Nachos$14.99
Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips, Shredded Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Fire-roasted Salsa, and choice of Chili
Beautiful Day Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
fried egg. smoked cheddar. sourdough. house red hot sauce on the side.
Colorado Pretzel$6.99
Served with whole grain mustard... or add some tasty beer cheese!
Sunrise Ride$7.49
strawberry. banana. orange and pineapple juices. cane sugar.
(NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY)
Porch Song$13.99
prosciutto. brie. fig. mixed greens. EVOO. sourdough bread.
18455 W Colfax Ave

Golden CO

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
