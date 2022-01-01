Go
LAUNCH KITCHEN

Launch Kitchen is a modern take on classic dishes. We elevate classic dishes with modern take without losing the core concept.

328 3rd Street


328 3rd Street

La Salle IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SOB



Hello! SOB is a 140-seat fusion restaurant located in Peru, Il.
We serve gourmet monster burgers, super fresh sushi, bubbly ramen, craveable appetizers, creative cocktails, and clever desserts in addition to our full-service bar.
Our atmosphere is modern and urban, and we encourage our guests to be comfortable and casual.

Flo's on Pulaski



Open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Available for curbside pick up or delivery. Call 815-223-9791 for questions or to place an order over the phone.

Fire on Fifth



Come in and enjoy!

MEGA TORTAS TACOS & BURRITOS



Come in and enjoy!

