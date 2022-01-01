Launderette
DINNER: Sun. - Thur. 5 PM - 10 PM // LUNCH: Fri. 11 AM - 2:30 PM // Take out is not available on Fri. & Sat. dinner, or during brunch service
FRENCH FRIES
2115 Holly St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2115 Holly St
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bento Picnic Catering
Whether you are looking for a crowd-pleasing assortment of boxed lunches or delicious platters for your next event, you can count on us to deliver a colorful spread that everyone will love.
la Barbecue:
NO REFUNDS on orders submitted on wrong dates. PLEASE CHECK the DATE AND TIME before submitting your Credit Card Number.
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Juniper
Northern Italian food prepared in Austin, Texas using local ranchers and farmers and sourcing thoughtful Italian components. All pastas are made in house and we feature a mostly Italian wine list with a full bar and cocktail list.