Go
Toast

Launderette

DINNER: Sun. - Thur. 5 PM - 10 PM // LUNCH: Fri. 11 AM - 2:30 PM // Take out is not available on Fri. & Sat. dinner, or during brunch service

FRENCH FRIES

2115 Holly St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1625 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED SHRIMP$18.00
old bay aioli, fermented red chili
STICKY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
apple bacon marmalade, pecorino, almond, pickled apple
BIBB LETTUCE$9.00
chicories, puffed sorghum, pickled currants, tamarind jam, serrano-citrus vinaigrette
CHARRED CARROTS$11.00
turmeric yogurt, carrot top chutney, pickled raisins, chipotle puri chips
FRITES$8.00
manzano sauce, garlic aioli
PASTA MAFALDINE$22.00
beef short rib ragu, fresno sofrito, roasted Kalamata olives, fresh oregano, pecorino
BRICK CHICKEN$24.00
pomodori verdi crema, charred broccolini
GRILLED BROCCOLINI$11.00
sunflower seed butter, grapes, za'atar, mint, basil, salsa verde
PLANCHA BURGER$15.00
American cheese, special sauce, pickles, challah
STRIPED BASS CRUDO$18.00
dashi, lemon, oregano, avocado
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2115 Holly St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bento Picnic Catering

No reviews yet

Whether you are looking for a crowd-pleasing assortment of boxed lunches or delicious platters for your next event, you can count on us to deliver a colorful spread that everyone will love.

la Barbecue:

No reviews yet

NO REFUNDS on orders submitted on wrong dates. PLEASE CHECK the DATE AND TIME before submitting your Credit Card Number.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Juniper

No reviews yet

Northern Italian food prepared in Austin, Texas using local ranchers and farmers and sourcing thoughtful Italian components. All pastas are made in house and we feature a mostly Italian wine list with a full bar and cocktail list.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston