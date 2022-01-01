The Cafe @ LaundrYuP!
We feature all made from scratch delicious Italian cafe dishes! Join us for a coffee, breakfast or lunch.
77 Hill Street
Location
77 Hill Street
Biddeford ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
Delicious and thoughtful slow-cooked BBQ and Rotisserie fare. Honest to Goodness!!
Cowbell Burger
25 Burgers!
25 Crafts!
Theme Nights!
The Deli & Company
Online Ordering, Dine-in and Pick up available! Call 286-3842
DBR Events
Featuring our "Elevated Comfort Food"